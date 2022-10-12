12,265 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.
Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
BATS:PFFD opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.
