Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after buying an additional 762,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HWM opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

