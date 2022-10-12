Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $212.79 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $209.59 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.54 and its 200 day moving average is $242.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

