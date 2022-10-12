Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

NYSE TWTR opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of -250.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

