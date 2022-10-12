Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 97.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 201,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 99,151 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 51.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,209,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,751,000 after buying an additional 197,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.15 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

