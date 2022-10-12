Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.11. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 3,784 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $665.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Zhihu by 7.8% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 109,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zhihu by 35.0% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $31,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhihu

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.