Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Down to $36.69

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.69, but opened at $35.30. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432 over the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

