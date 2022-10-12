H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $34.66

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.66, but opened at $33.25. H World Group shares last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 6,043 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.
H World Group Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in H World Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of H World Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 291,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of H World Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 598,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 138,162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth about $10,115,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
H World Group Company Profile
H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H World Group (HTHT)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.