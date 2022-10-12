H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $34.66

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.66, but opened at $33.25. H World Group shares last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 6,043 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

H World Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.07.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in H World Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of H World Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 291,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of H World Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 598,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 138,162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth about $10,115,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

