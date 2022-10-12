New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $25.48

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $24.29. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 26,451 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 170.1% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 22,500,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 14,171,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading

