Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.52

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.44. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 8,237 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Company Profile
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pagaya Technologies (PGY)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.