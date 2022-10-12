Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.52

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.44. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 8,237 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000.

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Further Reading

