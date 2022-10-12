Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.29

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $8.41. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 207 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on WALD. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Waldencast Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waldencast (WALD)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.