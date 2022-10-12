Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.29

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $8.41. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 207 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WALD. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Waldencast Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waldencast Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Waldencast by 160.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after buying an additional 1,906,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Waldencast during the second quarter worth $5,597,000. RPO LLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 865.6% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 619,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 555,292 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast during the second quarter worth $5,257,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter valued at about $4,285,000.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

