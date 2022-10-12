FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Gap Down to $130.66

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $130.66, but opened at $122.69. FirstService shares last traded at $122.69, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FSV. TD Securities reduced their price objective on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.25.

FirstService Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.84 million. Analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

