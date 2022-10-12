Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Up to $33.94

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.94, but opened at $34.71. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 239 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $18,635,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 186.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 636,073 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4,854.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 457,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after buying an additional 448,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $15,819,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

