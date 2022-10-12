Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $21.32

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.32, but opened at $21.79. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 356 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BCYC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.70.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $604.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.