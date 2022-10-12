Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $13.56

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $13.87. Mercer International shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 77 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Mercer International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $915.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,354.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,354.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,991.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mercer International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

