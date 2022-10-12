Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.72. Grosvenor Capital Management shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,315 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Grosvenor Capital Management Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

Grosvenor Capital Management Announces Dividend

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.19 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 186.25%. Analysts anticipate that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

