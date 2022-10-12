Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 5431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

