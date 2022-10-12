Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.66. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IPSC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $591.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Century Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $7,166,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,816,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 54.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 78,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 85.0% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,475 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.