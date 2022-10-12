Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.66. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPSC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $591.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $7,166,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,816,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 54.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 78,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 85.0% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,475 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

