Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Up to $28.14

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $28.82. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 71 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $786.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.52.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
