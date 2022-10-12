Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Up to $28.14

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $28.82. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 71 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $786.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,402,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 60,133 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 434,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

