Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $28.30

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $29.00. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 2,050 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

