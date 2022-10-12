Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.