Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $108.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67.

