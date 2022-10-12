Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $82,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 2.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.75.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $251.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $699.14.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total transaction of $36,939.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total transaction of $36,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,297,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.