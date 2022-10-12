Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Twitter by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,762. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of -250.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

