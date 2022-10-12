Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 222.4% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 59.8% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 665,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,415,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $214.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.66 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.47.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

