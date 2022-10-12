1,022 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 26.1% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

