Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $5,128,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $470,000. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 281,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 180.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 over the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.