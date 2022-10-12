Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,800 Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Imperial Oil by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $430,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 104.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.