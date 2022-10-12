Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $89.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

