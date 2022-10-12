Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

