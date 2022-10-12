Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $87,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 453,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

