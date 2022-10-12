Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Graco Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GGG opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

