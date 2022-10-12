Curio Governance One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00 (CGT)

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Curio Governance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $85,736.76 and approximately $11.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance’s genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,109,223 tokens. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @curio_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curio Governance is medium.com/@investcurio. The official website for Curio Governance is curioinvest.com/curio-stablecoin. The Reddit community for Curio Governance is https://reddit.com/r/curioinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Curio Governance (CGT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Curio Governance has a current supply of 51,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Curio Governance is 0.00260865 USD and is down -38.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://curioinvest.com/curio-stablecoin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

