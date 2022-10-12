DeversiFi (DVF) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,419.00

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00004702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $90.16 million and $18,419.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DVF holders are in control of various aspects of DVF and the DeversiFi protocol. These can be split into two categories:The Big Stuff (Major Proposals)The Small Stuff (Tuning Parameters)Both processes primarily use the xDVF token (staked DVF) for voting and signalling. xDVF tokens can be held on either layer 1 or layer 2 (DeversiFi app).”

