Auto (AUTO) Price Reaches $225.13 on Top Exchanges

Auto (AUTO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Auto token can now be purchased for $225.13 or 0.01175963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Auto has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 tokens. Auto’s official website is autofarm.network. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auto is autofarm-network.medium.com.

Auto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auto (AUTO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Auto has a current supply of 53,002.53352229. The last known price of Auto is 224.35869481 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,408,429.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://autofarm.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

