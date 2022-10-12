Playkey Market Cap Tops $70,604.20 (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $70,604.20 and $33,067.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Playkey’s genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is https://reddit.com/r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey (PKT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Playkey has a current supply of 19,893,267.57518124 with 17,414,613.90131347 in circulation. The last known price of Playkey is 0.00435562 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $34,851.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playkey.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

