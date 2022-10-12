Alpha Coin (ALPHA) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $38.55 million and $7,680.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,144.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00584950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00251577 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00046213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005097 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2021. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @alphacoin22 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Coin is alphacoin.co.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Coin (ALPHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alpha Coin has a current supply of 4,970,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alpha Coin is 0.00774663 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,815.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alphacoin.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALPHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.