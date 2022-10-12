Telcoin (TEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $69.07 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Telcoin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,968,700,557.96 in circulation. The last known price of Telcoin is 0.00125265 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $1,339,967.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.telco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.