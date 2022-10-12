GYEN (GYEN) One Day Volume Tops $66,576.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $36.90 million and approximately $66,576.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN (GYEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GYEN has a current supply of 5,396,921,683 with 2,733,961,999 in circulation. The last known price of GYEN is 0.0068417 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $62,664.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stablecoin.z.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

