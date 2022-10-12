Mate (MATE) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Mate (MATE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Mate token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mate has a market capitalization of $1,587.13 and $820.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mate has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s launch date was August 15th, 2021. Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 tokens. Mate’s official Twitter account is @usemate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mate’s official website is www.usemate.com.

Buying and Selling Mate

According to CryptoCompare, “Mate (MATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mate has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 2,699,727 in circulation. The last known price of Mate is 0.00058921 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.usemate.com/.”

