Matryx 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (MTX)

Matryx (MTX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Matryx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a total market cap of $102,194.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Matryx has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Matryx Coin Profile

Matryx’s genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matryx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase.The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform.Matryx is developed by Nanome.”

