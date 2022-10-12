ChargeDefi (CHARGE) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

ChargeDefi (CHARGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, ChargeDefi has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One ChargeDefi token can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00007279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChargeDefi has a total market cap of $267,539.35 and $6,741.00 worth of ChargeDefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChargeDefi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChargeDefi Token Profile

ChargeDefi was first traded on November 18th, 2021. The official website for ChargeDefi is www.chargedefi.fi. ChargeDefi’s official Twitter account is @chargedefi.

ChargeDefi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChargeDefi (CHARGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ChargeDefi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ChargeDefi is 1.37803117 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $8,594.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chargedefi.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChargeDefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChargeDefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChargeDefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHARGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ChargeDefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChargeDefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.