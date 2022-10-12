InvestDigital (IDT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $177.00

InvestDigital (IDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $90,676.00 and $177.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins. InvestDigital’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. InvestDigital’s official website is idt.one.

InvestDigital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

