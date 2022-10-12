NDB Self Reported Market Cap Hits $941,689.31 (NDB)

NDB (NDB) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, NDB has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NDB token can now be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. NDB has a total market capitalization of $941,689.31 and approximately $278,444.00 worth of NDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NDB

NDB launched on June 8th, 2022. NDB’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,040,871 tokens. NDB’s official website is ndb.money. NDB’s official Twitter account is @ndbtechnology and its Facebook page is accessible here. NDB’s official message board is medium.com/@ndbmoney.

NDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NDB (NDB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NDB has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NDB is 0.0532017 USD and is up 10.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $224,236.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ndb.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

