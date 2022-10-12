Reviewing PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 41.55% 25.19% 11.34% PermRock Royalty Trust 85.34% 11.23% 10.98%

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 189.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus price target of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and PermRock Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 8.55 $33.94 million $1.16 15.43 PermRock Royalty Trust $8.14 million 10.87 $7.37 million N/A N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

