Head-To-Head Comparison: Inrad Optics (INRD) vs. Its Peers

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the "Electronic components, not elsewhere classified" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Inrad Optics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ peers have a beta of -1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inrad Optics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 76 246 445 4 2.49

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.37%. Given Inrad Optics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Inrad Optics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 85.04 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 37.78

Inrad Optics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

