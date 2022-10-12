Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.58.

JWLLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.25 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

