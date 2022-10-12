Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel Sells 4,366 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $17,333.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 423,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

About Blade Air Mobility

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.