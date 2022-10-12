Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel Sells 4,366 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $17,333.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 423,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance
Shares of BLDE stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $11.59.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility
About Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Further Reading
