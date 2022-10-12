FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FORM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

