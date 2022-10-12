Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
OCGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
In other Ocugen news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ocugen news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $557,730. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $357.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
