Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Ocugen

In other Ocugen news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ocugen news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $557,730. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Ocugen Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ocugen by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 304.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ocugen by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ocugen by 99.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $357.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Stories

